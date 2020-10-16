Rotarians pay visit to Mahila Ashram

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Oct: Seeing the poor condition of the elderly, which the traditions of India totally forbid, the Rotary Club Dehradun President, Naghma Farooq, and Secretary Patricia Hilton, visited the Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Ashram which houses 50 school going girls and 10 elderly women, who are given elder care.

Sixty boxes costing Rs 8,000 consisting of cake, cookies, frootis, chips, namkeen, chocolate, Maggie, etc., were distributed to the residents of the Ashram.

Ashram President Savita Gupta, Vice President Rekha Gupta and Treasurer Kusum Kumar thanked Rotary Club Dehradun for the kind gesture.

The girls were happy and delighted to receive the individual goodie boxes and responded by sharing their interests and singing a welcome song.

Rotary Club Dehradun will make more visits to the Ashram and provided help regularly.