Rotary Club Dehradun celebrates Senior Citizens’ Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Aug: Rotary Club Dehradun celebrated Senior Citizens’ Day. Other than club members, senior citizens from overseas also participated including Keith Busking from USA, Meera Kumar from Manhattan and Manju Singh from Canada.

The ‘Down Memory Lane’ programme was moderated by Sumit Nanda.

Club President Naghma Farooq put up a slideshow in which a collection of pictures from different stages of their lives was broadcast. It evoked happiness and contentment on each participant’s face.

Further on, an interactive session was held in which the pros and cons of being a Senior Citizen in India or elsewhere were discussed.