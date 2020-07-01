Rotary Club gives essentials for Corona Warriors to CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jun: “My heroes don’t wear capes, they wear masks and white coats; my heroes don’t fight monsters, they fight pandemics.” AG-Zone 12 Jagriti Nawani and President Sunil Sharma, Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills, handed over PPE kits and other essentials to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the Corona Warriors, here, today.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads uncertainty and hardship around the world, Rotary members and participants are innovating, caring for those affected, and showing that even at a distance, there are ways to help.

As Rotary members are engaged in their communities- gathering for projects and offering help to those in need. But in many areas, life is changing drastically. Health experts are urging people to maintain distance from others or even isolate themselves in order to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus. The CM has been motivating corona warriors and appreciating their efforts for society, appreciation of which was expressed by the Rotary members.