Rotary Club holds Felicitation Event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Sep: A charity function was organised by Rotary Club Dehradun under its Jeevan Asha programme. The event was presided over by Past Assistant District Governor Dr S Farooq and the Chief Guest was MLA Ganesh Joshi.

The Club President Naghma Farooq disclosed that the participants of the club’s blood donation camp were felicitated at the programme. The Chief Guest was given a box of sanitisers and vendor umbrellas for distribution to the needy. The management of MN School and two differently-abled women were given financial assistance. Sanitisers, masks were distributed to the needy and ten families were also provided monthly ration.

The highlight of the programme was the talk on Covid by Dr Ajit Gairola. At the end, the birthday of Neelam Misal was celebrated. The vote of thanks was delivered by Brigadier KG Behl (Retd).