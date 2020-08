By Our Staff ReporterĀ

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Rotary Club Dehradun, under its 3rd Tree Plantation Drive, planted 1000 plants of medicinal value at Himalaya Farms, here, today.

Six Rotarians, Forest Ranger Uday Gaur with his staff and former SSP, Dehradun, Mr Panday with his staff were present. Eleven medicinal plants were given to him to plant at his farm house, according to

Rtn Naghma Farooq of Rotary Club Dehradun