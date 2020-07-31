Rotary Club holds tree planting ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Rotary Club Dehradun Central organised a Tree Planting programme today at Jagriti Foundation, Bisht Gaon, Jamoliwala.

The programme was organised to enrich the environment with the growth of trees. Around 50 saplings were planted by the members and supported by the staff of Jagriti Foundation. Members present were Club President Divyajot Singh Virdi, Secretary Manu Goyal, Treasurer Ajay Bansal, Rohit Gupta, Abhishek Sethi, Anjana Sahani, AG JB Batra and Rummi Batra.