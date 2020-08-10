Rotary Club holds Webinar on ‘Post-Partum Depression’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Rotary Club Dehradun organised an informative Webinar on ‘Postpartum Depression’ on 7 August. It was moderated by Dr Shilpi Panwar, Committee Chair for Women’s Health and the Girl Child.

President Naghma Farooq welcomed the expert speakers and delegates and thanked Dr Shilpi for taking the initiative to plan the event.

The three speakers on the occasion gave excellent presentations with active participation of the delegates in the question answer rounds.

Dr Deepti Kathpalia, Master Practitioner, NLP, Counselor & Therapist, spoke extensively on Women’s Mental Health and Postpartum Care.

Dr Kishlaya Rakesh, MD & Psychiatrist, while speaking on Postpartum Depression gave very relevant examples on the topic.

Dr Surjit Kaur gave a very comprehensive presentation along with practical tips on Pre & Post Natal Care.

Director, Community Service, Dr AK Srivastava, Committee member Shail Dhingra, PP Sunita Sharma, Zonal Trainer for zone 14, Rotary spouses Dr Udita Bhatia, PP Rotaract, Paonta, Inner Wheel Presidents and members were among those present.