Rotary Club plants 555 trees in Chandrabani area

DEHRADUN, 15 Jul: Rotary Club Dehra Dun, under its “Forest in Forest Project”, planted 555 trees in 2 acres of Chandrabani forest area to maintain the environment and at the same time to provide additional value to the forest.

Club President Naghma Farooq, Club Secretary Patricia Hilton and members of the club who conceived this project need were among those present on the occasion.

Chief Guest Dr Jai Raj, PCCF & HOFF, Uttarakhand, appreciated the efforts of the Rotarians specially PP Dr S Farooq for this project in the field of environment protection.

Special Guest MLA Vinod Chamoli, along with his team, was also present. He appreciated the efforts of Rotary in this field.

The Rotary Club Dehra Dun assured the Chief Guest it would provide 555 medicinal and fruit plants of Arjun, Tun, Mango, Jamun, etc., and Herbal Plants like Giloe and Bamboo, etc. DFO Rajiv Dhiman and Ranger Udai Gaur were also present.

President Naghma Farooq welcomed the Chief Guest and thanked Dr Jai Raj, all other forest staff, Rotarians & Himalaya team for the plantation work done and providing the opportunity to serve.

Present on the occasion were PDG David Hilton, PP RK Bakhshi, PP Anuj Singh, PP Sumeet Nanda, PP Tarun Bhatia, Ravi Batra, Pawan Agarwal, Harish Kumar, Patricia Hilton, etc. The vote of thanks was proposed by Chairman (Tree Plantation) SandeepAgarwal.