Rotary launches ‘Asha Kiran’ initiative for the unemployed

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jul:Today Rotary Club Dehradun, after the physical installation of President Rtn Naghma Farooq & team 2020-21 at The Indian Cambrige School, launched a permanent Project ‘Asha Kiran’ aimed at providing hope to the unemployed by granting access to small self employment opportunities, in the presence of AG Rtn Jagat Batra.

Two sewing machines were handed over to two unemployed ladies for making face masks & cloth bags to earn their livelihood.

A person was handed cash earlier for the purchase of vegetables and he had put up a setup at the venue. There was also a specially abled person who had been helped monetarily to setup a rented shop for a better prospect of the future.

These two projects were launched right after the physical and virtual Installation.

Before leaving the venue all Rotarians present there purchased vegetables & bags.

Under the same project another specially abled person was provided a kiosk for selling vegetables so he was not present at the site.

The AG very generously handed our Club 100 umbrellas with Rotary logo & RC Dehradun name on it , to be distributed later to the needy people.