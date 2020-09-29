Rs 100 crores approved for release under district plans

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Sep: A total amount of Rs 100 crores will be released to all the districts under the District Plan on the directions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. It may be recalled that, during current financial year 2020-21, an amount of Rs 350 crores has already been released against the provision of Rs 665.50 crores under the district plan.

Out of these 100 crore rupees, an amount of Rs 9.95 crores will be released for Dehradun district, Rs 9 crores for Tehri district, Rs 11.98 crores for Pauri, Rs 7.42 crores for Champawat, Rs 7.47 crores for Almora district, Rs 7.42 crores for US Nagar, Rs 6.73 crores for Haridwar, Rs 7.65 crores for Uttarkashi, Rs 7.17 crores for Pithoragarh, Rs 7.42 crores for Chamoli district, Rs 5.81 crores for Rudraprayag and Rs 5.96 crores for Bageswhar.