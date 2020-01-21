Saksham Cyclothon 2020 held by ONGC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Jan: ONGC Dehradun and PCRA organised the ‘Saksham Cyclothon’ at the ONGC Kendriya Vidyalay Sports Ground, here, today. Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ was the Chief Guest and Deputy Commandant, IMA, Major General GS Rawat was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. Executive Director- Head Corporate Administration, ONGC, Preeta Pant Vyas was also present. The chilling winter winds at 6:30 a.m. in the cold January morning could not mar the enthusiasm of more than 1000 cyclist, who included 50 IMA cadets, members of ONGC Cycling Association, Dehradun, Maitri Group, students from various schools, and families of ONGCians gathered at ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya. The Pledge was administered by Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama along with Major General Rawat and Preeta Pant Vyas. Mayor Gama, while addressing the gathering, appreciated the joint effort of ONGC and PCRA in organising the Saksham Cyclothon with a huge number of participants. He motivated all the participants to cycle more to keep fit and at the same time conserve the environment and fuel. He pointed out that, today, the cycle was a symbol of status and health, which was once was the poor man’s need. Major General Rawat thanked ONGC and PCRA for organising the Cyclothon. He emphasised that cycling is a sport and provided motivation to keep fit and also avoid traffic congestion on the roads. Earlier, Director Preeta Pant Vyas welcomed the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and all the participants. Deputy Director and State Coordinator, PCRA, Neeraj Gupta, Head, Infrastructure, Vipul Jain, GM-Incharge (E&T) and Coordinator Saksham Cyclothon, Rajneesh Badoni, GM In-charge (Official Language) RR Dwivedi, GM In- charge (General Administration), ONGC, AK Ahluwalia, were also present on the occasion. The Cyclothon commenced at ONGC Kendriya Vidyalay and pedaled along Chakrata Road, Bindal Bridge, Clock Tower, Rajpur Road, Dilaram Chowk, GarhiCantt, KDMIPE Chowk, covering an approximate 12 km route, and returned to KV Sports Complex.