Saksham Mahotsav begins at IIP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jan: Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, along with oil industries celebrates Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsva) every year from 16 January to 15 February. Likewise, this year, also, Saksham Mahotsva is being celebrated from 16 January to 15 February on the theme, “Save Fuel & Energy to save the Environment”. The Saksham Programme was inaugurated today at CSIR- Indian Institute of Petroleum, here, in the presence of Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Agriculture, Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest, and Prof SJ Chopra, Chancellor, UPES, as the Guest of Honour. Dr Anjan Ray, Director, IIP, welcomed the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, representatives of the Oil Industry and students from various schools. Subodh Uniyal said that India imports 80% of crude oil and spends a huge amount on this. The Chief Guest appreciated the efforts made by PCRA and CSIR-IIP in conserving energy and appealed to the audience to give their best to saving fuel. He emphasised that such programmes would educate the people to save energy. A pledge was taken by one and all to save oil. Prof SJ Chopra addressed the students and asked them to remember that failure is the ladder to success. One should always be careful, tolerant, humble, and ready to sacrifice for others and always respect others. He also said that, as per recent studies, the requirement of energy would double by the year 2040 and it was essential to conserve it. He advised switching off televisions from the main point instead of remotes; ACs to be kept at appropriate temperature; to always do car pooling if going on the same route, and to minimise the use of room heaters, etc. Later, Dr Anjan Ray interacted with the students of various schools and discussed fuel and its conservation related solutions. Manoj Jayant, State Level Coordinator of Oil Industry (Uttarakhand), outlined the different activities to be conducted during the month and also gave some useful tips on saving energy. At the end, Kanwaljot Singh, Territory Manager, BPCL, proposed the vote of thanks. An exhibition was also organised in which Room Temperature Biodiesel, Electric Vehicle, PNG Burner developed by CSIR-IIP were showcased. The programme concluded with the release of Balloons, Flag off of Saksham Vehicle and Formation of a Human Chain, spreading the energy conservation message. Neeraj Gupta, PCRA, Shakya Singh, Regional Manager (Upgradation), Amar Jain, Chief Scientist CSIR-IIP, and Dr DC Pandey, Chairman, Celebration Committee, were present on the occasion.