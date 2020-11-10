Samriddh performs well at Golf Tournaments

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Oct: After a gap of 8 months, golf tournaments have resumed at various golf courses. The Forest Hill Golf Course at Mohali concluded its Ace Autumn Golf Championship on 8 November. Fifty golfers participated in this event to show their golfing skills. Samriddh Chand Thakur was the only golfer who represented Uttarakhand in this tour. He played 18 holes with 5 birdies and 9 pars. His total score was 4 over 74 in par 70. He missed the 3rd position by a margin of 3 strokes.

In an earlier event at Jaypee Wishtown, Noida, on 22 October, Samriddh again finished in 4th position where he scored 7 over in 18 holes.

Due to lack of golf facilities in Dehradun, this young golfer has moved to Chandigarh for further coaching and fitness training. He has joined the Chandigarh Golf Academy and Sagar Diwan Fitness Centre in Chandigarh.