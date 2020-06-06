Sankalp & KCM hold discussion on World Environment Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jun: On the occasion of World Environment Day, ‘Sankalp Shikshan evam Kalyan Samiti’ and ‘Kshatriya Chetna Manch Kalyan Sanstha’ conducted a discussion on ‘Effect of Covid-19 Lockdown on the Environment’.

Environmentalist Dr Shankar Kala and two representatives, each, from both the societies participated in the discussion. The subject of the talk was – “The Effect of Covid -19 on Environment and Lesson learnt from it”. The discussion started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Dr Kala, Mohan Singh Chauhan, Ravi Singh Negi, Surinder Singh Tomar and Anita Negi presented their views on the topic. A sapling was also planted on this occasion. Social distancing was followed during the entire programme.

Founder President of Sankalp and Central General Secretary of KCM Ravi Singh Negi said that the conclusion of the talk was – “Due to Covid-19, there were negligible human activities which led to considerable improvement in the environment, including cleaner water in almost all rivers, reduction in air pollution and cleanliness on the roads and in the surroundings. Covid taught us the lesson that we can lead a very comfortable life by reducing our requirements and changing our lifestyle. Even though developmental activities cannot be stopped, totally, we can still restrict the reckless exploitation of natural resources and with a sense of cleanliness and survival in limited resources, we can save our Environment.”