Saurabh Valmiki surveys shooting locations in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 20 Dec: Singer Saurabh Valmiki, an Indian Idol semi-finalist, arrived in Mussoorie with his team, today, and was given a grand welcome. Valmiki told media persons that he had an old relationship with Mussoorie and Dehradun. He started his career from Dehradun. He auditioned in Dehradun before going to Indian Idol. He said that after earning a name in Indian Idol, he was now making a new album for which he had come to see various locations in Mussoorie for shooting. He had learned a lot in Indian Idol. He had found his present status due to his teachers. He recalled that, when he first stepped on the stage of Indian Idol, it was like a dream for him because he had never seen such a big stage in his life. He said that his new album is going to be launched soon and he was confident that his fans would like it.