SBS University celebrates 26th Annual Day amidst Social Distancing

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University celebrated its 26th Annual Day, here, on 17-18 November, amidst social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shyamal Chatterjee (India Head of Operations and Member of Board of Directors, Tupperware India) was the Chief Guest. Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice-Chancellor) accorded a floral welcome to the Chief Guest. The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest with lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The programme started with Saraswati Vandana. Present on this occasion were Sardarni Harinder Pal Kaur, (Wife of Late Founder Director, Sardar Gurcharan Singh), SP Singh (Chancellor, SBSU), Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors) and.Zorawar Singh (Manager).

The function started with a speech by the Vice-Chancellor (Officiating) in which he presented the Annual Report of the University.

Strictly following the guidelines issued by the Central and State Government regarding the rescue of Corona, University students participated in the Annual Day celebration through online medium. The Chief Guest addressed the gathering and congratulated the students on their academic achievements. Later, academic awards were distributed to the meritorious students of the passed out batches of all the courses by the Chief Guest. Eighteen Gold and Nineteen Silver medals were given for academic excellence in different disciplines.

The first prize winners in various categories of online competitions of different clubs and societies were – Creative Writing Competition: Essay- English: Sarthak Malik (B Pharm, VII Sem); Essay- Hindi: Kanupriya (B Pharm, I Sem); Story Writing- English: Aaniya Vashistha (BPT, I Sem); Poem, English- Yogita Negi (B Com,V Sem); Caricature: Pallavi Kharwar (BPT, V Sem).

Winners in the Nature Club Competition – Floral Rangoli: Nisha Nahar (BPT, V Sem); Floral Decoration: Apoorva Singh (BMM, V Sem); Garland Making: Gulshan Kumar (BPharm, VII Sem); Bouquet Making: Kartik Pant (B Pharm, VII Sem. Winners in the Photography Competition were – Nature: Abhishek Jaiswal (BPT, V Sem); Wildlife: Punit Dave (MPT, I Sem); Random: Udipan Sharma (D Pharm, I Sem); Alumni: Dr Avnish Bhatt (BPT Session, 2004-2008).

Later, a Kavi Sammelan was also organised in which poets Pankaj Prasun, Mukul Mahaan, Raas Vihari Gaur, Amar Akshar and Dr Kirti Kaaley were present. Also present on the occasion were Krishan Rawat (Registrar),Prof FC Garg (Dean), Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students Welfare), Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology), Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examination), Sachin Jain (Accounts Officer) and Heads of the Departments. Events were coordinated by Capt Nalini Mehrishi, Deepika Ahuja (Convener, Cultural and Music Club), Dr Nidhi Belwal (Convener, Publication and Creative Writing Society), Dr Vishal Rajput (Convener, Photography) and Ankush Sundriyal (Convener, Nature Club). The event was anchored by Dr Vikas Jadon. The vote of thanks was proposed by Deepika Ahuja.