SBS University holds Webinar on ‘Herbs & Nutraceuticals as Immune Boosters’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University organised a webinar on the theme, “Herbs and Nutraceuticals as Immune Boosters”, here, today. The programme was organised under the guidance of SP Singh (Chancellor) and Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors). Dr S Farooq (President of The Himalaya Drug Company) was the Chief Guest. Guest of Honour Dr Himmat Singh (former Advisor R&D, BPCL) spoke on the “Use of Vitamins as Nutraceuticals” and highlighted the role of the immune system.

Guest of Honor Prof Madhu Dikshit (former Director, CSIR-CDRI Lucknow, National Chair, THSTI, Faridabad) spoke on the “Role of Ashwagandha as Antiviral agent against Covid-19 and Immunity Booster”. The keynote speaker, Dr Ashwani Kumar (former Chancellor, FRI, Dehradun) talked about the “Importance of Herbs and Nutraceuticals against various pathogenic conditions”.

While inaugurating the webinar, Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor) welcomed the dignitaries, participants and presented the programme theme. Prof Singh, while interacting with attendees, said that Herbs and Nutraceuticals played a pivotal role in the prevention and treatment of various diseases and the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 attendees participated in the webinar virtually. Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology) proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Mamta F Singh and her team coordinated the webinar. All the participants will get E-certificates.