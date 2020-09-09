SBS Varsity celebrates World Physiotherapy Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Sep: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, in association with Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) and its women cell celebrated “World Physiotherapy Day” today with great enthusiasm.

World Physiotherapy Day highlights the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. It also provides an opportunity for physiotherapists from across the world to spread awareness about the contribution of the profession that keeps people fit, mobile and independent.

On this occasion, the University organised a live session by Dr PP Mohanty (Head, Physiotherapy, National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Odisha) for students, faculty and alumni. Essay and Debate competitions were also organised by IAP and IAPWC, Uttarakhand state team at the North Zone level. The event was a great success under the guidance of patrons and Advisers Dr Gauravdeep Singh (Secretary, Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan) and Dr SK Tyagi of IAP Uttarakhand state. The event was organised under the leadership of Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students Welfare, & IAP Uttarakhand State President) and Dr Reena Kumari (Head, Department of Physiotherapy and Head, IAP Women Cell, Uttarakhand) and faculty members. Five hundred delegates of twenty-five different colleges of North India participated in the event. Divyanshi Raghuvanshi (Sridev Suman Subharti Medical College, Dehradun) bagged the first prize.