SBS Varsity holds Investiture Ceremony & Saptrang Event virtually

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University organised its Investiture Ceremony and Saptrang event, here, today. The theme was “Traditional and Social Responsibilities” via online mode. “Saptrang” comprised Poster making: Fit India, Rangoli making: Corona Warriors and Card making: Happy New Year SBSU. Prof Veerma Ram (Director, Pharm. Sciences & Technology) accorded a floral welcome to the Officiating Vice-Chancellor Prof RK Singh. The programme was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor) accompanied by Prof FC Garg, Prof Veerma Ram, Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students’ Welfare) and Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations).

On the occasion, students and teachers were connected virtually. Later, the University Captain and Vice-Captain (Boys and Girls) for the academic year 2020-21 were appointed at the Investiture ceremony.

The office-bearers are: University Captain (Boys) – Praveen Sisodya (M Pharm, 3rd Sem); University Captain (Girls) – Nimi Patel (MPT 3rd Sem); University Vice-Captain (Boys) – Yash Gupta (B Pharm 7th Sem); and University Vice-Captain (Girls) – Diksha Dwivedi (BPT 7th Sem).

The first prize winners in creative arts competitions in various categories were: Rangoli – Pallavi; Poster Making – Nitika Tanta; and Card making – Anjali Mishra.

The programme was judged by Urmi Chaurasia, Dr C Nithya Shanthi and Dr Neetu Pandey. Aanchal Loshali anchored the programme. Events were coordinated by Dr Yogita Dobhal (Convener, Creative Arts Society), Capt Nalini Mehrishi and Deepika Ahuja. E-certificates were distributed to all the winners.