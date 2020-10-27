SC stays contempt proceedings against Nishank

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Oct: The Supreme Court today stayed the Uttarakhand High Court’s contempt proceedings against Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ for failing to pay rent at market rate for the government accommodation he occupied in the capacity of ex-CM of Uttarakhand.

Nishank had moved the Supreme Court against the Uttarakhand High Court’s direction to initiate contempt proceedings against him and against its direction to him to pay rent at market rate for the government bungalow that was occupied by him. A bench of Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Hrishikesh Roy ordered a stay on the contempt proceedings pending in the High Court against ex-CMs who have not yet paid the rent. Other ex-CMs who also had been directed by the High Court to pay rent for government accommodation at market price and are also parties to the matter include the late ND Tiwari, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BC Khanduri and Vijay Bahuguna.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Uttarakhand Government and tagged the matter along with other similar pending petitions in this respect. The HC had, on 3 May, last year, directed the former CMs to pay market rent for the period for which they occupied the government bungalows after demitting office. It is worth noting that the court had issued an order to Nishank to deposit an amount of Rs 41.64 lakhs as house rent, and Rs 10.60 lakhs as water and electricity bills. Nishank had deposited an amount of only Rs 10.60 lakhs against the bills for electricity and water supply and an additional amount of Rs 17,000 as rent for the accommodation. This led to a petition for contempt of court orders in the High Court, which in turn had issued a show notice to the Government Estate Department and its Additional Secretary, Deependra Chaudhary, on non-compliance of its orders and for collecting only Rs 17,000 as house rent for the period of occupancy against the total amount fixed at Rs 41.64 lakhs by the Court. Nishank had to file an affidavit in the High Court that he had deposited only Rs 17,000 as house rent. The petitioner’s counsel in the High Court, Kartikeya Hari Gupta, had argued before the court that the Additional Secretary illegally reduced the rent, an act beyond his jurisdiction.

Even though the Supreme Court may have issued a notice to the state government in this regard, Nishank has for the time being been granted relief against the contempt proceedings. It may be recalled that the issue had originally been raised through a PIL filed in UP High Court by Uttar Pradesh-based NGO ‘Lok Prahari’ in respect of providing government accommodation to ex-CMs in UP and ultimately it led to a verdict by the Supreme Court on 1 August, 2016, against the allotment of bungalows to ex-CMs. Following this, some petitions had also been filed in the Uttarakhand High Court and the petitioners had included Avdhash Kaushal, Chairman of RLEK, a Doon based NGO.

The Uttarakhand High Court had on 3 May, last year, ordered the former chief ministers of the state to pay market rent for the entire period they continued to occupy government accommodation as ex-CMs. The high court had declared all government orders from 2001 onwards issued by the state government to provide housing and other facilities to former chief ministers in the state as illegal and unconstitutional. The court had directed that all amount due and payable towards amenities such as electricity, water, petrol, oil and lubricants provided by the state to the former chief ministers be computed by the state government within four months from the date of receipt of the copy of the order and the ex-CMs be directed to pay the due amount. However, the ex-CMs failed to pay the rent at market rates and then some NGOs including Lok Prahari had filed a plea in the High Court claiming non-compliance of the order.

In August, this year, the Uttarakhand High Court issued show-cause notices to three former chief ministers and the state chief secretary while hearing a contempt petition over non-compliance of its order to clear dues for facilities used by the state’s ex-CMs, including Nishank. However, the state government had last year come up with several orders waiving the market rent payable by the ex-CMs, which was challenged in the High Court this year, which had directed contempt proceedings against Nishank and the other ex-CMs. Now the SC stay provides interim relief to Nishank and other ex-CMs till a final decision is taken by the Court.