School children participate in virtual seminar on ‘Rabies Control’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Sep: In observation of World Rabies Day, Humane Society International, India, an animal welfare organisation, with Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), organised free online webinars, titled “Awareness on Rabies Prevention”.

A total of 263 students and teachers from 9 schools across Vadodara, Dehradun and Lucknow participated in the online session. The presenters were Dr Amit Chaudhari, HSI/India’s senior programme manager for monitoring and evaluation, Dr Piyush Patel, Senior Manager, and Dr Shrikant Verma, Deputy Manager, Dog Population Management Programme, and Faizan Jalil, Senior Manager, Community Engagement.

The one week seminar was successfully held via video conferencing and lasted till 28 September. It covered topics such as history of rabies, becoming aware of the disease, how it spreads, and understanding how to prevent it. The students were told about vaccinating animals to prevent the disease and encouraging post-exposure vaccination to save people exposed to potentially rabid animals.

The children were given a chance to ask the presenters questions to clarify on the subject. Sharing the feedback, Bhavyansh Negi, student of Vivekanand School, Dehradun, said, “I am very grateful for teaching us about rabies. I learnt how can we fight against the disease, preventive and health care measures we need to follow during and after an animal bite. To fight against rabies, I am going to ensure that the animals around me remain vaccinated.”

Currently, HSI/India has its presence in Dehradun and Nainital (Uttarakhand), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and runs a holistic dog management programme, working on the population management of street dogs and brings in the communities to participate in issues related to their street dogs. Since 2013, it has sterilised over 138,064 and vaccinated over 1, 81,558 dogs across many cities of India.