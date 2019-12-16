Science City soon in U’khand: Dr Dobhal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HYDERABAD, 15 Dec: ‘Science and Technology Opportunities in CSR’ was the topic on which Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, gave his address at the 41st All India Public Relations Conference – 2019 organised by Public Relations Society of India at Hyderabad. He was the key note speaker on the occasion. He was representing the state at the national conference. He spoke about that how science and technology could help society through innovation and the latest technology. He described the activities that UCOST was undertaking for society and revealed that, very soon, a science city would be developed for Uttarakhand and adjoining states. The Public Relations Society of India is an all India apex organisation of India’s Public Relations and communication professionals. The 62 year old professional body has membership from private and public sectors, Government, public utilities, NGOs, PR consultants, advertising and the mass communication academia. PRSI uses 360 degree communication tools in order to build public opinion on various issues of national and social importance in addition to its core mission of strengthening Public Relations and Communication. Amit Pokhriyal, Joint Secretary, PRSI, Dehradun Chapter, was also present. Every year PRSI organises an All India Public Relations Conference to deliberate on the topical national, social and communication issues. The Theme of the 41st All India Public Relations Conference was: CSR: A Brand Building Gateway for Corporates. The three day Conference (13-15 December) threw light on the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility and opportunities of brand building through effective Public Relations.