Screw extracted from child’s lungs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 18 Mar: A 2-year-old girl was brought from Saharanpur to the Pediatric Emergency of AIIMS Rishikesh, here, after suffering for 3 days with cough and wheezing sound while breathing. The girl’s mother reported that, 3 days ago, the child was playing with an electric socket, after which she suddenly started coughing. A doctor was consulted in Saharanpur, who referred the child to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Her chest xray revealed that an electric socket screw was stuck in the right lung windpipe. To remove this screw, Dr Girish Sindhwani, Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, and Dr Mayank Mishra, performed flexible bronchoscopy. The screw was found stuck at the opening of the right lung windpipe and was almost completely blocking the right side respiratory tract. They successfully removed the screw with the help of a three-pronged forceps. After this, the child got immediate relief.

On the occasion, Institute Director Professor Ravi Kant said that facilities related to Interventional Pulmonology had been made available in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and new equipment would be made available for the benefit of patients of the region. Dr Girish Sindhwani said that patients are being referred frequently from other hospitals to the Department of Pulmonary Medicine for high end pulmonary interventions. AIIMS Rishikesh has state-of-the-art facilities such as Endobronchial Ultrasound, Rigid Bronchoscopy, Multiple Foreign Body Removal Forceps, Electro-cautery, Argon Plasma Coagulation, Stenting and Cryotherapy which help in treating such complex problems.