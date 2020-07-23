SDM investigates construction work in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 22 Jul: SDM, Mussoorie, Prem Lal has begun investigation into complaints about irregularities in construction work being carried out by the Mussoorie Municipality, which have been filed by former Chairman OP Uniyal, at the instruction of the Dehradun DM.

The SDM, along with the Municipal Engineer, Assistant Engineer, PWD, and other officials held an on-site inspection on Wednesday at the under construction Parking at the Masonic Lodge bus stand, here, the beautification being done on Mussoorie Mall Road, construction of roads, and the vendor zone being made near Gandhi Chowk. He instructed the assistant engineer to inspect all construction works, in technical terms, also.

SDM Lal said that the files regarding all the complaints would be investigated in depth, along with the detailed project reports and other technical points, along with the tenders. He said that questions were also being raised regarding soil testing for the parking. He said that out of the 12 points registered in the complaint, on-site investigation had been done on 9 works. Soon, a report would be handed over to the District Magistrate.

Present on this occasion were Pankaj Aggarwal, Assistant Engineer of Public Works Department, Ramesh Bisht, and Municipal Engineer Vinod Thapliyal.

Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta said that the Masonic Lodge bus stand parking is being constructed as per the Chief Minister’s announcement. He claimed that all the construction work is being done as per rules and the municipality is ready for any investigation.