Security Awareness Week commences at ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Security Awareness Week 2020 commenced at ONGC, Dehradun. The week is being observed from 13 to 19 December.

Shweta Choubey, SP-City, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural day function which marked the opening of the week–long celebrations at BS Negi Bhawan Conference Hall, ONGC, today.

SP Shweta Choubey said, “Security is very important in every aspect of our lives. Life, time and economic security is important for the wellbeing of every person. Security is the basic need in present day life. If we follow rules, we can avoid accidents, frauds and crimes. Cyber crime is one of the biggest challenges of the times and needs to be addressed. Security Agencies keep themselves updated as per the need of the technologies but the cyber criminals are a step ahead. Today, we have more cyber complaints than other crimes. One should be alert and there should be more seminars/webinars organised to create awareness among the masses. A secure environment is a safe environment.”

She thanked ONGC for providing support to Uttarakhand Police from time to time. She specially mentioned the Cheetah bikes provided by ONGC to the Police Department from its CSR funds.

Earlier, Group General Manager – Head, Corporate Administration, ONGC, Vipul Kumar Jain warmly welcomed Chief Guest Shweta Choubey. He said that security ought not to be limited to just this week but ensured throughout the year. He appreciated the role of Police and Medics in the Pandemic times.

Chief General Manager – Incharge Finance PP Rustagi, General Manager (HR)- Incharge- GA and Hospitality Ajay Kalsi, GM- Incharge CSR and Rajbhasha Ramraj Dwivedi, GM- Incharge Logistics MK Garg, General Manager –Incharge CC Rajneesh Trivedi, DGM- Incharge MM B Senthil, Incharge Security Meher Singh were also present on the occasion. Ramesh Kumar Pundir, Manager, Security, proposed the vote of thanks.

Sudhir Kumar, Senior HR Executive conducted the inaugural function and shared the schedule of the programme to be organised during the week.