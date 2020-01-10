Seminar on ‘Greywater Treatment Technology’ concludes at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: A workshop on ‘Greywater Treatment Technology: Opportunities & Challenges’, organised by the Research & Development (R&D) Department at UPES, concluded successfully at the Bidholi campus of the University. The day-long event, sponsored by the ‘Department of Science & Technology (DST)’, Government of India, under its ‘Water Technology Initiative (WTI)’, was presided over by Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST). Eminent Water Treatment & Management Professionals Dr Raman Sharma, Senior Scientist, CSIR-NEERI, Delhi, and Dr Brij Mohan Sharma, Secretary, Society of Pollution & Environmental Conservation Scientists (SPECS), were the Invited Experts.

Briefing the media on the event, Arun Dhand, Sr Director, Public Affairs, UPES, shared that the conservation and protection of water resources and environment had always been a prime concern for UPES. Delegates from reputed educational institutions such as Graphic Era University, Dehradun; SGRR University, Dehradun; Tula’s Institute, Dehradun; Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar; SPECS, industry participant vian Engineering Private Limited, Delhi, also participated.

Welcoming Chief Guest Dr Dobhal and other experts, Dr SJ Chopra, Chancellor, UPES, Dr Deependra Jha, Vice Chancellor, Dr Kamal Bansal, Dean, Academic Development & Innovation, and all the delegates to the event, Dr Jitendra K Pandey, Associate Dean, Research, and ‘Seminar Chair’, shared that the event was specially customised to benefit students, educators, researchers, scientists, engineers and industrialists engaged in a wide range of water related research, applications and entrepreneurial activities. Dr Pandey hosted the proceedings of the seminar jointly with Dr SM Tauseef, Associate Professor & Assistant Dean (Research), School of Engineering. A brainstorming session on the treatment of Greywater from various sources witnessed eminent speakers from industries & reputed institutions addressing the key issues such as ‘Greywater Technology – challenges & opportunities’; ‘Greywater Treatment – reuse & its societal impact’ and ‘Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Water Domain’.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal spoke on the current water availability scenario focusing his discussions on its management. “The need of the hour is to regularly undertake steps for its proper management to avoid association of additional challenges with this already scarce resource,” he said. Speaking on the current technology to treat the used water (greywater) for quality and making it reusable for various purposes other than the human consumption, the Chief Guest apprised the gathering about his personal experience on water conservation gained while visiting various foreign nations.

Amongst the Invited Experts, Dr Raman Sharma spoke about revival of waterbodies and lakes with NEERI & Delhi Jal Board’s support and shared case studies of the projects. Dr Brijmohan Sharma, too, shared his field experiences and case studies on Water Treatment Units in Dehradun. In his talk on ‘Wastewater Treatment using the novel SHEFROL Bioreactor Wastewater Treatment System’, Dr SM Tauseef quoted his research experiences. A presentation by Mahendra Rana from State Intern College, Shilodi (Pauri Garhwal), on “Loss of Water in Mountains due to Lack of proper Water Management”, and a talk by Sakshi Gupta, from Graphic Era University on “Rainwater Harvesting & Entrepreneurial Opportunities” were well received by all.

The event concluded with a ‘Vote of Thanks’ proposed by Dr Jitendra Pandey. The ‘Organizing Team’ consisted of Dr Tarun Dhingra, Dr SM Tauseef and Dr Kiran K Ruvulakollu as ‘Conveners’; Mukesh Chandra Kestwal and Ravi Kumar Patel as ‘Seminar Secretaries’ and Rakhi Ruhal, Surajit Mondal, P Swami Sairam, Abhishek Sharma, Nikhil Raj, Anurag Barmola and Charu Chandra Pant as ‘Steering Committee Members’.