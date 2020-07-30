Senior journalist Sanjay Kothiyal bereaved

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jul: Susheela Kothiyal, mother of the editor of Yugavani monthly magazine and senior statehood Agitationist Sanjay Kothiyal, passed away at the age of 86 this morning. She had not been keeping well for the past many months.

Soft-spoken and socially active, Susheela Kothiyal was the wife of freedom fighter fighter and founder of Yugavani weekly newspaper Acharya Gopeshwar Kothiyal.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed condolences on her demise. He has prayed to God for peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. The media fraternity, too, has expressed shock and grief at the passing away of Susheela Kothiyal.

President of the Journalists’ Union of Uttarakhand, Arun Pratap Singh, General Secretary Uma Shankar Praveen Mehta and, member, National Executive of the Indian Journalists’ Union, Girish Pant were among those who condoled the death of Susheela Kothiyal.