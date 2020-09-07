Sensitisation programme on fruit cultivation held for Boxa Tribals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Sep: A sensitisation programme on fruit cultivation was organised by ICAR – Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun, for Boxa tribes of Dehradun at Shahpur in Vikasnagar to improve fruit productivity for nutritional security, livelihood security and doubling of farmers’ income in the tribal community. It was attended by 15 Boxa farmers including women. Boxa farmers were also distributed high yielding fruit plants of papaya.

Dr Harsh Mehta, Head, Division of Plant Sciences, explained the significance of natural resource conservation (Soil & Water) for doubling the farmers’ income and increasing GDP growth of the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a positive growth rate was observed in the agriculture sector i.e. 3.1% for the country. Dr Mehta appealed to the farmers to adopt soil and water conservation technologies for improving productivity of fruits and vegetables, which would increase productivity several times besides ensuring sustainable production. He discussed different components of farming for increasing farm income, like livestock development, horticulture and vegetables, mushroom farming and bee keeping.

Dr AC Rathore, Principal Scientist (Horticulture), IISWC, discussed the importance of improved package and practices of fruits and vegetable cultivation for livelihood security. He also stressed upon improved production systems of fruits and vegetables for higher production. He explained about disease and pest management of fruit trees through natural means. During the programme, he explained the plantation techniques of papaya plants in fields to the farmers. He also requested farmers to adopt the intercropping of lime with papaya and demonstrated the success and survival of papaya with lime plants at ICAR-IISWC research farm, Selaqui.

Dr Anand Kumar Gupta, Scientist (Environmental Science) gave a talk on the role of plantations in environmental conservation. He discussed different bio-engineering measures for erosion control and environmental protection. He also explained water management in papaya plants. He assisted during the distribution of papaya plants to farmers.

In this sensitisation and plant distribution programme, Tarun Kumar, Chandu, Keerti, Manohar, Mamraj enthusiastically participated from Shahpur Kalyanpur village.