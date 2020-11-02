Shahrukh Khan orders book from Natraj on his birthday

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Shahrukh Khan who requested his fans not to gather outside his palatial sea facing home, Mannat, due to the Covid-19 crisis, celebrated his 55th birthday today. King Khan celebrated his birthday by ordering a copy of the ‘Jungle Trails of Northern India’ by John Hewett from Dehradun based booksellers Natraj Publishers.

The book is a chatty memoir about travels across Kumaon, Garhwal, Jaunsar Bawar and Tehri, written 60 years ago. This book provides interesting vignettes of the social structure and cultural traditions in the days of the Raj. John Hewett, the author wrote this book with the help from his friends in the forest department during that time.

The mega star is a voracious reader. Khan is believed to own an eclectic book collection. He has often spoken of his love for book reading. This sets an example for the young generation to realise that inculcating a reading habit is important to develop a holistic personality. It is with such avid interest in the written word that the king of Bollywood has been awarded many honorary degrees and honoured on various international projects. His fan club celebrated the day through live-streaming, giving fans a virtual experience of being outside Mannat, which fans across the globe were able to join. Several fans cut cakes at home for SRK, followed by a virtual bash.