Shakespeare’s masterpiece Macbeth enacted by Rupesh Tillu

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Summer Valley School had the privilege to witness a droll derivative of one of the masterpieces of Shakespeare — Macbeth by Red Nose Entertainment. The main auditorium of the school came to life with waves of laughter and amusement by the one man play.

Rupesh Tillu, an actor and director summarised the play Macbeth in a comic and interactive way giving the enthralled audience to pick up the holes left by doing a research on the play on their own and gain more knowledge. After the play the Director of the school, Ashok Wasu honoured the artists with bouquets and Principal Col. (Dr.) Jaswinder Singh delivered the vote of gratitude.

Alok Ulfat who runs the centre for performing Arts and Nanhi Duniya Rangshala motivated the students to explore and retain our culture and work for their goals. The event concluded after group photographs of the artists with the students.