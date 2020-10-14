Shifan Court evacuees pressure MLA Joshi on rehabilitation

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 13 Oct: Members of 84 families who were evicted from Shifan Court laid siege to local MLA Ganesh Joshi for not getting them rehabilitated.

Joshi assured the families that, after the allotment of land by the municipality for this purpose, the rehabilitation would take place. The evacuees told Joshi that they had been living on the road and hawaghars for the last 2 months with their young children. Corona infection was also spreading but, neither, the government, nor local public representatives were paying attention to them.

Ganesh Joshi called up SDM, Mussoorie, Manish Kumar to provide temporary relief to those affected. He also instructed Mussoorie BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal to provide basic amenities, including rations, to these homeless people immediately. He said he stood with the poor but it was not under his jurisdiction to give land. That was the Mussoorie Municipality’s job.