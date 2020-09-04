Shiv Arora, Puran win World Photography Day awards

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Sep: On World Photography Day, the Dehradun Photographers’ Association organised a photo contest at the Uttarakhand level on the lockdown theme. A large number of photographers from Uttarakhand participated.

Out of the photos from various regions of Uttarakhand, 16 photos were selected, in which Mussoorie photographer Shiv Arora scored the first position and, his colleague, Pooran, second position. Shiv Arora said that during the lockdown, the migrants and local people were captured in his cameras. He sent some selected photos to the Dehradun Photographers’ Association on World Photography Day. He had also made videos of lock-down, which had been liked by the people. Similar videos are being made on the Unlock process, which would be launched soon.

The awards were announced by senior photographer Rakesh Goyal.