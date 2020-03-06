Shooting of MTV Roadies begins in Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Mar: The shooting of MTV Roadies has begun in Rishikesh.

On the arrival of the Roadies team, Nodal Officer of the Film Development Board, KS Chauhan extended a welcome by presenting members replicas of the Kedarnath Shrine as mementos. He promised all possible assistance on behalf of the State Government.

In the present season of Roadies, Uttarakhand is being presented as a tourism destination and Rishikesh as the centre of Yoga. Focus is also on solar energy projects.

Hosts Neha Dhupia, Ranvijay, Prince and the Director described Uttarakhand as the best film destination. They said the state had great natural beauty and the shooting was most enjoyable. The shooting will continue for twenty days at various places. There are a total of twenty participants this season.