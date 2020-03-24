Shops and ATMs to open from 7 to 10 am in Doon from today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Mar: District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastav today evening issued orders that shops related to essential supplies would remain open between 7 and 10 am only with effect from tomorrow in Dehradun district. The direction was issued after witnessing that the people did not take the lockdown seriously enough and this led to traffic jams in the state capital during the day today. The petrol pumps would remain open but would have to operate only one petrol and one diesel dispenser. This would ensure that only a bare minimum of petrol pump staff is called for the duty. Bank ATMs and treasuries located in the district area would be open from 7 am to 10 am. The banks have also been asked to call only the bare minimum staff on work. Hotels and guest houses have also been directed not to force tourists or other guests to vacate but let them stay. At the construction sites, contractors would be responsible for safety and food and water arrangements of the workers.