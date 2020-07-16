Shruti Haasan: ‘Jhaadu pocha is a proper workout’

Actress Shruti Haasan has discovered a new proper

workout by way of “jhaadu” and “pocha” (brooming and

mopping) for two levels at home. Shruti took to her verified Instagram account’s story feature and shared a clip to stress on the fact. “Jhaadu pocha for two levels is a proper workout,” she wrote, with the clip, where she

makes funny faces. On the work front, her film “Yaara” will be arriving on an OTT platform soon. The film co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30. The Tigmanshu Dhulia

directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film

“Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border. Shruti, daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently showed her fans how to master the art of giving oneself “the awkward hug”. Posing awkwardly in a photo, she wrote: “Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug.”