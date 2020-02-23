Six students of Law College Dehradun become Judges in Jharkhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Feb: It was a special day for Law College Dehradun, faculty of Uttaranchal University. The occasion was the felicitation of six students of the college, who successfully cracked the Jharkhand Judicial Services Examination 2019. A grand felicitation ceremony was organized at the jam packed seminar hall of the college. Parents of the young judges enthusiastically participated in the ceremony. Chancellor, Jitender Joshi welcomed the judiciary qualifier with a bouquet of flowers and a memento. They maintained that judicial services oriented education imparted at the college has been instrumental and consequential in the success of students at different Judicial Services Examinations of the country. Dean and Principal of the college Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Bahuguna stated that a total of 107 students have qualified the Jharkhand Judicial Services out of which six students were from Law College Dehradun. The total of judicial qualifiers from the college has so far reached 47. All the successful Judicial Services Officers shared their experiences with the students. They offered success tips to their juniors regarding judicial services examinations. They specially emphasized on time management, MCQ practices for preliminary examination, sustained labour and positive attitude. They observed that efficient college teaching is a better option than coaching classes. It is noteworthy that successful candidates at the Jharkhand Judiciary comprised both talented and average students. They praised the Competition Cell of the college for their commitment. Those present on the occasion apart from the Chancellor Jitender Joshi, were Vice Chancellor Prof. N. K. Joshi, Principal & Dean Dr. Rajesh Bahuguna, Dr. Poonam Rawat, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr. V. Bhuvneshwari, Dr. Anil Dixit, Dr. Razit Sharma, Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, Dr. Rachna Sharma, Dr. Mayurakhi, Ambar Srivastava, Dr. J. S. Ojha, Arun Srivastava, Meera Srivastava, B. K. Jha, Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Sangeeta Chaudhary, Prayam Saxena and hundreds of Students.