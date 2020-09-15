SJVN CMD triggers last blast for breakthrough of Long Head Race Tunnel

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Shimla, 14 Sep: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, in the presence of SP Bansal, Director (Civil), AK Singh, Director (Finance), Susheel Sharma, Director (Electrical), and HR Thakur, Head of the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project, Uttarakhand, triggered the last blast for breakthrough between Face 1 and Face 2 of the Head Race Tunnel.

The Head Race Tunnel (HRT) is 4.34 kms long with diameter of 5.6 metres, and 3.9 Kms has already been excavated. The Chairman & Managing Director along with Directors also visited the different Project Components and reviewed the progress in detail. Besides imparting guidance for critical areas, he exhorted the Project Officials and Contractors to complete the Project by December 2021.

On this occasion, the CMD said that the foundation stone of this project was laid by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Power, RK Singh and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on 30 March, 2018.

He added that the dam structure of the project would be 30.5 m high and underground powerhouse will have two 30-MW vertical Francis turbines. He reiterated the resolve of Team SJVN that the project would be commissioned in a “record period of 48 months”. After the project is commissioned, 12% free electricity would be supplied to Uttarakhand as royalty. In addition, each project-affected family will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 units of electricity per month for ten years.

Sharma added that Naitwar Mori had the potential to generate 265.5 million units of electricity every year. The estimated cost of the project, at the October 2016 price level, is around Rs 650 Crores.

SJVN is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.