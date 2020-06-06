SJVN conferred State Environment Leadership Award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

SHIMLA, 5 Jun: The Corporate Headquarters of SJVN, ‘Shakti Sadan’, here has been adjudged first in the State Environment Leadership Award 2019-20 in the category of Office Premises.

The Award was presented by HP Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, at a function held, here, today.

Suresh Bhardwaj, Minister for Education, Law & Parliamentary Affairs; Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary; Rajneesh, Secretary, Environment, Science & Technology; Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) SJVN and other senior officers of SJVN and Government of Himachal Pradesh were also present during the award presentation ceremony.

CMD Nand Lal Sharma stated that the prize money of Rs 50,000 received by him would be contributed to the HP CM Relief Fund.

He further apprised the Chief Minister that the Office Building of SJVN had been designed on the Green Building Concept. With built up area of 15,200 square metres to accommodate more than 500 employees, the building has many unique features which include 100 KW Solar Energy System & 40 KW Solar Water Heating System for energy needs. A Sewage Treatment Plant with capacity to recycle 90,000 litres of wastewater had also been installed in the building. The Office Complex also has a composting machine for Solid Organic Waste Management with a capacity of 250 kg per day, and Rain Water Harvesting System for water conservation, which can store 50,000 litres of rain water.

Sharma said that discharge from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is reutilised for toilet flushing and horticulture. Around 4000 plants have been planted in and around the office complex and an area of 7780 square feet has been developed as a green belt. While the organic waste generated from composting machine is being utilised as manure for the plantation.

Sharma also disclose that SJVN takes pride in promoting renewable energy and has signed MoUs with Energy Efficiency Services Limited for installation of 6000 LED solar street lights, high mast lights in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He further said that to enhance environmental performance of SJVN, the Environmental Management System, ISO 14001 is being implemented in all operational projects of SJVN.