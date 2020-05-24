SJVN employees contribute day’s salary to CM Relief Fund  

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Shimla, 22 May: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN. handed over a cheque of Rs 45 lakhs, today, to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in the presence of Director (Electrical) RK Bansal, Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) SP Bansal and Director (Finance) AK Singh.

While handing over the cheque, Sharma apprised the Chief Minister that SJVN and its employees have always stood with the State and its Government. He further said that SJVN and its employees recognise the gravity of the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to donate one-day’s salary to the CM Relief Fund.

Sharma added that employees of SJVN had already contributed a day’s salary to the PM CARES fund to combat the Corona challenge. He also revealed that SJVN had also provided financial support of more than Rs. 2 Crore to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The financial support had been extended to procure ventilators, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitisers and gloves in various hospitals of Government of Himachal Pradesh.

He added that SJVN has always been in forefront in supporting society and the government on various issues which affect the nation and fellow countrymen. To fight the COVID-19 spread, SJVN has also setup 48 quarantine units in its projects. SJVN is also liberally extending support for distribution of food and other essential items to the needy.

Sharma disclosed that, to aid in the battle against COVID-19, SJVN has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund.