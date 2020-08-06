SJVN employees contribute day’s salary to Shimla Sanitation Workers

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 5 Aug: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 59,00,000 to Suresh Bhardwaj, Minister of Urban Development, Himachal Pradesh, at a function held here today. The amount will be further distributed among 1180 Sanitation Workers, ‘Corona Warriors’, of the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, each getting Rs 5000.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh Bhardwaj appreciated the role of SJVN in the uplift of society.

The cheques were presented in the presence of Director, (Personnel), Geeta Kapur, and Director (Finance) AK Singh, Chief General Manager (HR) DP Kaushal, Mayor Satya Kaundal, Deputy Mayor Shallinder Chauhan, Commissioner (MC Shimla) Pankaj Rai and other senior officers of SJVN and Government of Himachal Pradesh.

CMD Nand Lal Sharma said that, acknowledging the unmatched contribution made by these Corona Warriors in fighting against the global pandemic, SJVN employees had voluntarily donated their one-day salary. These Corona warriors include employees of MC, Shimla, and sanitation workers engaged by it, through SEHB Society.

To aid in the battle against COVID-19, employees of SJVN have already contributed a day’s salary to the PM CARES Fund and a similar amount to the HP CM’s Relief Fund. The SJVN has also provided financial support of more than Rs 2 Crore to the Government of Himachal Pradesh to procure ventilators, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitisers and gloves for various hospitals of the Government of Himachal Pradesh.