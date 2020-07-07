SJVN employees to contribute day’s salary worth Rs 44.5 lakhs to Relief Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

SHIMLA, 5 Jul: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, has stated that, as a responsible corporate citizen and understanding the seriousness of the fight against the COVID-19, the employees of the Nigam are voluntarily donating a day’s salary, each, to the CM Relief Fund/HP Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which would amount to Rs 44,50,000.

Sharma added that, in a series of steps to support the government in the battle against COVID-19, SJVN had contributed Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund. He also disclosed that SJVN had also provided financial support of around Rs 2 crores to the Government of Himachal Pradesh for procuring ventilators, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), food, masks, sanitisers and gloves.

He reminded that SJVN had always been in the forefront of supporting society and the government in tackling any issues which affect the country or its people. To fight the COVID-19 spread. SJVN has also set up 48 quarantine units in its projects. It is also extending support in distribution of food and other essential items to the needy.

SJVN employees have also already contributed a day’s salary, each, to the PM CARES fund to combat the Corona challenge.