Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale results to be announced on 5 Aug

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jul: The online meeting of the teams of students participating in the Smart India Hackathon in a virtual way at Graphic Era and other nodal centres in the country continued till late tonight. After the second and third rounds of Hackathon, the results of the world’s largest online hackathon will be announced on 5 August.

At the opening ceremony of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students at the Graphic Era University and other nodal centres of the Hackathon through videoconferencing. In the Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale this year, 21 students from various corners of the country were connected with Graphic Era in a virtual manner and for 36 hours were engaged in finding solutions to the problems of the country. The first round given by the teams of students continued till late evening.

Point of Contact PRO of Smart India Hackathons in Graphic Era, Prof HN Naagaraja said that the solution given by each team would be considered by 3 judges, after which the results of the hackathon would be announced on 5 August.

AICTE conducted the Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale in a virtual manner this year due to the pandemic. The Union Human Resources Ministry chose Graphic Era as the nodal centre for the hackathon for the second time in a row. This year 10 thousand students are participating in the hackathon.