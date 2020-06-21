SOPs issued for shooting of films in U’khand during pandemic

By OUR STAFF STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: The Uttarakhand Government has issued guidelines and SOPs for all the film production units intending to shoot in the state during the Corona pandemic. As per the SOPs issued on Saturday, all the Production, Film Shooting and audio-visual units working in Uttarakhand need to take suitable measures to restrict transmission of COVID-19 while hiring various services. The measures expected from the units include simple public health measures that would have to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

These measures need to be observed by all (crew and staff) in these places at all times. These include physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be maintained as far as possible, while use of face covers/masks would be mandatory. In addition, frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) has to be done even when hands are not visibly dirty and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) has also been made part of the SOPs.

In addition, the government has also directed that respiratory etiquette be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly. It was also advised that self-monitoring of health by all concerned needs to be done regularly and any illness detected in crew members reported at the earliest to state and district helplines.

As expected, the SOPs also mention that spitting in public places is strictly prohibited, and the crew members are also advised to install and use the AarogyaSetu app. The crew would have to register themselves before moving from one place to another within the state on the portal (https://dsclservices.in/uttarakhand-migrant-registration.php).

Some other SOPs were also issued for make-up artists and catering personnel serving the film units during the shooting and include mandatory wearing of masks, etc.

The Head of the Production Company/ Film Shooting Unit/audio-visual sector is required to submit an undertaking to the office of the Director General, Information & Public Relations, Uttarakhand, regarding compliance of all safety norms/SOPs issued by the state government and MHA, MoHFW, GoI. Along with the above undertaking, the Production Units/ Film Shooting Units/ audio-visual sectors will have to provide the following details – Name of Film Production House, Name and Mobile Number of the Team Leader visiting the State, Name and Mobile Number of Compliance Officer, Names of the Cast, List of Crew Members containing names and other details, Mobile numbers of Crew Members, number of days and dates of shooting in the state, name of the Hotel/accommodation where the cast will stay during shooting, name of the Hotel/accommodation where crew members will stay during shooting, name of shooting locations, mode of travel (by Air/Train/car/bus).

The film unit head will have to ensure thermal screening of all crew members/ staff on a daily basis, using a non-contact thermometer/ fever guns.

It has been clarified in the SOPs that film shooting will not be allowed in any containment zone. The Head of the Film Shooting Unit/ audio-visual sector will have to ensure that no member of his/ her team/ crew belongs to the containment zone of the district.

The Director General, Information & Public Relations, Uttarakhand, will then necessarily provide a copy of the permission for shooting of the film and information of the Shooting Unit as mentioned to the District Administration for further action.