South Salmara students visit IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: As part of the Indian Army’s initiative to foster the spirit of National Integration across the country, school children from South Salmara Mankachar, Assam, visited the Indian Military Academy here, today, under “Op Sadbhavana”. A team comprising 20 students and 2 teachers led by Maj Stefan M, Officer-in-charge of the tour, visited the premier training institution and interacted with Colonel Nitin Thapa, Colonel General Staff, Indian Military Academy. This visit to the Academy provided a unique opportunity to all the children hailing from one of the remotest corners of the country to learn about the ways of the Indian Army. The children were highly motivated by the interaction conducted during the tour and many expressed their desire to join the Armed Force and serve the Country. This kind of an interaction helps the students get a real picture of the development taking place in the country and also the contribution of the Indian Army Officers and Soldiers, through their selfless service.