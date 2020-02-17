Specialists Share Modern & Latest C.o.p.d. Treatment Techniques at Seminar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Feb: The number of patients of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (C.O.P.D.) is increasing abruptly in the state of Uttarakhand. Fumes comes from smoking and burning of stoves are the primary reasons behind the increase of C.O.P.D. patients. The specialists shared knowledge and exchanged ideas over the hi-tech techniques used for testing the symptoms and treatment of C.O.P.D. patients. The specialists also suggested that the patients of C.O.P.D. can also be treated through non-pharmacological treatment along with medicines. The various specialists expressed their views at the seminar organized by the Pulmonary Medicine Deptt. of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences and Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.

On Sunday, the One Day Seminar titled ‘Obstructive Airway Diseases: Update 2020’ was inaugurated at Hotel Red Fox, Rajpur Road jointly by the Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr. Anil Kumar Mehta, Medical Superintendent of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Dr. Vinay Rai, H.O.D. of Medicine, Dr. Amit Varma, Dr. Nitin Bansal, H.O.D. Pulmonary Medicine Dr. Jagdish Rawat and Dr. Dev Singh Jangpangi by lamp lighting.

Professor, Deptt. of Pulmonary Medicine, King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, Dr. Rajiv Garg gave presentation on ‘Changing Face of Medical Management of C.O.P.D.’

He shared valuable information on the latest & modern drugs being used in the treatment of Breath diseases. He explained about the various ultra modern medical models being used in India and abroad for the prevention and treatment of C.O.P.D.

Prof., Christian Medical College, Vellore, Dr. Prince James explained the topic ‘Immunotherapy in Asthma-where we stand’. He explained the various ultra modern techniques to control the Asthma of those patients who have been suffering from it since long. He informed that many effective inhalers have come in the market to help such patients. He especially threw light Immunotherapy. He said that permanent treatment of Asthma is possible by means of Immunotherapy. He also cited examples of many such Asthma patients who have been completely cured of Asthma by Immunotherapy.

Professor, Metro Hospital, Noida, Dr. Deepak Talwar provided detailed information on the topic ‘C.O.P.D.: Beyond Medical Management’. He informed that non-pharmacological treatment also brings effective results along with drugs. He also explained about many such exercises, breath processes and ways to bring oxygen level to balanced level in the body. He especially emphasized that the critical patients who have been suffering from C.O.P.D. since long have been seen having very positive results of Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

H.O.D. of Pulmonary Medicine, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Organizing Chairman of Seminar, Dr. Jagdish Rawat in his address, expressed concern over the abrupt increase in the number of C.O.P.D. patients in the state of Uttarakhand. He informed that the Allergy Testing & Immunotherapy treatment has been initiated at the Pulmonary Medicine Deptt. of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. He said that this treatment is extremely beneficial to the patients of Chronic Asthma. Besides this, a Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre has also been established at the hospital. He said that people must be aware about their health because if C.O.P.D. is diagnosed at an early stage, the treatment becomes quite easier. On the other hand, delay and carelessness leads to critical condition of patients.

Dr. Vaibhav Chachra of Max Hospital, Dehradun explained in detail about the laparoscopic treatment of Asthma patients and the role of this type of treatment.

Dr. Jagdish Rawat expressed gratitude towards the Secretary of ‘Association of Physicians-Dehradun Chapter’ Dr. Nitin Bansal for the successful organizing of this seminar under the banner of the organization. The seminar was attended over 100 Pulmonary Medicine specialist doctors and Physicians from Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Doon Medical college, Himalayan Hospital and private practitioners of Dehradun. A significant role was also played by Dr. Ritisha Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Deptt. of Pulmonary Medicine, SGRRIM & HS in making the seminar a success.