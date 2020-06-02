SPECS installs earthen water filters to quench corona warriors’ thirst

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jun: Taking into account the severe summers and the subsequent tougher conditions for corona warriors who are manning various busy crossings of Dehradun, the NGO, SPECS, has come up with an earthen water filter. This is helping corona warriors like police and civil defence personnel get cool drinking water and, simultaneously, also checking spread of pollution caused by empty plastic water bottles being used by them earlier.

A large number of police, civil defence and other personnel are working day and night on the Dehradun roads to curb spread of corona. They have been consuming water in plastic bottles to quench their thirst in the sweltering heat. The water in these packed water bottles is hot and these bottles also enormously contribute to the city’s garbage.

Science based organisation SPECS, has come up with an innovation in the form of earthen water filters. They are made from mud water pots. First an earthen pot is taken, which can be found in abundance during the summer months. The earthen pot is attached beneath SPECS’ indigenously prepared filter. Thus filtered cool water is made available to the corona warriors. This filter is in strict compliance with the applicable norms for filters.

These water filters have already been installed at busy crossings of Dehradun. In places like Clock Tower, Kishan Nagar and Shastradhara crossing, SPECS volunteers themselves go every evening to fill these filters with water, whereas at crossings like Dilaram Chowk, Salawala Chowk, Ekta Vihar and Payal Cinema areas, water is being put in these filters by local residents. SPECS’ Neeraj Sharma, Ram Teerth Maurya, Sanjeev Gupta, Saumya, Mona Bali and Dr Sunil Kainthola prominently participated in ensuring success of this programme, according to Dr Brij Mohan Sharma.