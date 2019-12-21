St Patrick’s Academy closes for Winter Break on joyous note

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Dec: Soaking in the spirit of Christmas, students of St Patrick’s Academy celebrated it today in the school auditorium, which was decked up beautifully. The programme was short and sweet, recounting the story of Jesus’ birth. Classes 1 and 2 children brought joy and cheer in the hearts of the audience with their soulful performance, which was interspersed with dances and carols. When the school choir sang the Christmas carols, all the children joined in, turning the atmosphere magical. That was the time when Santa made his entry, sending the children into raptures! Towards the culmination of the programme, Bro Joseph, the School Principal, unveiled the school calendar for the year 2020. Wishing the best to the children, Bro Joseph urged them to become good human beings by inculcating the qualities of honesty and truthfulness. The four Houses of the school had a Christmas Carol singing competition on the same day which was won by Fintan House.