State Cong President Pritam Singh discusses state’s anti-corona efforts with CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Apr: State Congress President Pritam Singh met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his official residence, here, today. He discussed the problems being faced by the people and praised the efforts being put in by the government to combat the COVID-19 virus. He assured the support of the Congress in these efforts.

CM Rawat said the challenge would be overcome through cooperation, public awareness and resolve. Every effort was being made to ensure the general public was the least inconvenienced. The farmers would be provided all necessary facilities during the harvest. They would be provided masks and social distancing would be ensured. Masks were being got prepared with the help of self-help groups and these are being distributed.

He gave the assurance that there were adequate supplies of essential commodities available. Three months of ration were being provided in advance to 13 lakh ration card bearers. All those stuck in Uttarakhand, including tourists, were being cared for. Where necessary, they were being kept under quarantine.

Also present were Congress Dehradun City President Lalchand Sharma, Ajay Singh, former MLA Rajkumar, etc.