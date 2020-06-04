State fully prepared to deal with rising number of Corona cases: Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Jun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today claimed that the Modi Government had taken historical decisions in its second tenure, which had strengthened the country’s defence sector. Rawat was addressing the media via the video conferencing app Skype.

Conceding that the number of Corona cases was rising in Uttarakhand, the CM claimed that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the situation.

He asserted that the Corona virus had not caused as much damage in India as was being apprehended by many because of the right decisions at the right time taken by the Modi Government! The lockdown in the country had been implemented at the right time which helped control the spread of the Corona pandemic. India had a much lower mortality rate of 2.9 percent as compared to the rest of the world, which had a much higher mortality rate. Rawat said that adequate arrangements had been made for PPE kits, testing kits, ICUs, ventilators etc., in hospitals. Now around 4.5 lakh PPE kits were being produced in the country. People had become aware of the need for sanitisation, use of masks and physical distancing.

The CM claimed that, during the Corona crisis, every effort had been made to provide relief to the common people. Free gas cylinders were provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries. Eight crore people were being given 5 kg of rice or wheat and 1 kg of pulses free every month for three months. Under the PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2000 were deposited into the accounts of 9 crore farmers of the country. About 3 crore old, widowed and disabled people were given 3 months pension in advance. Rawat reminded that about 40 crore women Jan Dhan account holders benefited through direct transfer of money by the Centre into their accounts. Financial assistance was provided to more than 2 crore workers during the pandemic!

Rawat added that the Modi Government had declared a package of Rs 20 lakh crores, which would pave the way for a self-reliant India. Workers, farmers and villages would be strengthened by this package. In the package, many important provisions had been made to boost the MSME sector as well. With the additional allocation of Rs 40 thousand crore under MNREGA, a large number of village employment opportunities would be available. This will especially provide work to the migrant workers who had returned to their villages. Now, giving relief to the employees, the government would pay the contribution of PF for the next three months, which would cost Rs 2500 crores. Public expenditure in the health sector had been raised sharply, which would strengthen the health infrastructure. The lending limit for states has been increased from 3 percent to 5 percent of GSDP. This would help states raise financial resources.

The CM reminded that the Union Government had increased the MSP of 14 crops in the interest of farmers. Arrangements had been made for marketing the products of the farmers. To keep the farmers working even during lockdown, the Centre took care of their every need. In the lockdown, Rs 18,700 crore was transferred to the PM Kisaan Fund and Rs 6400 crore to the beneficiaries of PM crop insurance. A provision of Rs 20 thousand croreshad been made under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana to boost the fishery sector. A plan of Rs 1 lakh crores had been brought to create agriculture infrastructure. A provision of 30 thousand crores has been made to provide benefits to 3 crore small and marginal farmers.

Rawat pointed out that abolition of Articles 370 and 35A and abolition of instant Triple Talaq were among the major achievements of the Modi 2.0 Government. The abolition of instant Triple Talaq was a great relief for Muslim women. He said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was also approved by Parliament and implemented in the country. The CM claimed that the government paved the way for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which had been pending for several decades. The pension scheme for small shopkeepers was introduced, broadening the scope of social security. The ‘Har Ghar Jal Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ was being run in a time bound manner. One country one ration card scheme was being implemented.

The Chief Minister revealed that about 2 lakh people had returned to the state, so far. Details of these were being prepared. According to the guideline of the Union Government, screening, testing and quarantine were being ensured by the state government. Cases of Corona had increased and were still increasing but the state was fully prepared to deal with the situation. About 14 thousand beds were available in institutional facilities. The number of physicians and paramedical staff has been increased along with ICU, ventilators.

Permission had been given to open religious places from 8 June.

The state government would consider allowing the Chardham Yatra on a very limited and controlled scale keeping safety requirements in mind. However, a final decision would be taken in this respect according to the circumstances. He claimed that many important decisions had been taken to provide relief to the people associated with tourism. Many economic activities had been started to revive the state’s economy. Government had started getting revenue from registry, stamp duty, etc.

He added that the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana had been started for the youth and people who had returned to the state. Many more schemes were being worked out. Special attention was being given to strengthening the rural economy. Industrial units were being allowed to operate.