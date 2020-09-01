Statehood activist CP Baloni passes away

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 31 Aug: Former Vice-President of Mussoorie Cantonment Council and statehood movement activist, advocate CP Baloni died on Monday at his residence in Dehradun after a prolonged illness. After his death, a wave of mourning swept Mussoorie. CP Baloni was ill for a long time. He was living with his son in Dehradun these days.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons. CP Baloni, who played a key role in the statehood agitation, also went on a fast-unto-death for a separate state of Uttarakhand at Jhulaghar in Mussoorie.

Former Chief Minister ND Tiwari had also felicitated CP Baloni for the role he played in the Uttarakhand movement. Common people along with representatives of social and political organisations of Mussoorie have expressed their grief. He will be cremated on 1 September in Haridwar.